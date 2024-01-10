MSG Entertainment Halts Plans for Sphere Venue in London

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG Entertainment), the American company behind the Sphere in Las Vegas, has officially withdrawn its proposal to establish a similar venue in London. The decision comes in response to significant opposition from local residents and London's mayor, Sadiq Khan. The concerns revolved around light pollution and potential health impact of the Sphere's proposed LED exterior.

Sphere's Potential Impact

The Sphere, a proposed addition to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, had faced scrutiny for its potential to cause annoyance, anxiety, and adverse health effects due to its artificial light, stroboscopic, and flicker effects. The venue, envisioned to seat up to 21,500 spectators and boast the world's largest and highest resolution LED screen, was expected to transform London into a significant player in the global entertainment industry, potentially matching Las Vegas for concert residencies.

Political Football

Despite the initial approval from the local planning authority, the project was engulfed in political challenges. Richard E. Constable, MSG Entertainment's global head of government affairs, described the project as a 'political football'. The planning application, which was rejected by Mayor Sadiq Khan, had to pass through a multilayered approval process involving both the Labour mayor and the Conservative government. The company expressed disappointment that it could not continue to participate in a process that it referred to as 'merely a political football between rival parties.'

Exploring Other Opportunities

MSG Entertainment, following the withdrawal, announced its intention to explore opportunities in other cities more receptive to its groundbreaking technology. The decision to withdraw was also influenced by the recent loss of $98.4 million by the MSG Sphere in Vegas. The company is now in serious talks to construct a 'Sphere' in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its innovative concept globally. Despite the setback in London, the company expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the planning process.