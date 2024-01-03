en English
Business

MSC Cruises Unveils Global Integrated Marketing Campaign ‘For a Greater Beauty’

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
MSC Cruises Unveils Global Integrated Marketing Campaign ‘For a Greater Beauty’

MSC Cruises, an integral part of the MSC Group, has set sail on a unique voyage with its latest global integrated marketing campaign, ‘For a greater beauty.’ The initiative aims to inspire individuals worldwide to experience the allure of cruising while fostering a profound respect for our oceans and our planet.

For a Greater Beauty: A Global Endeavour

The campaign is a worldwide endeavour, stretching its reach to over 30 countries. It represents a harmonious blend of diverse marketing channels, including television, outdoor advertising, print, digital, and social media, striving to engage a broad audience in its captivating narrative.

At the heart of the campaign is a mesmerising film shot aboard the MSC World Europa, a shining gem in the MSC Cruises’ fleet. The vessel, powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), stands as a testament to the integration of the latest environmental technology in cruising.

Inspiring Experiences On Board and Ashore

The film invites viewers to embark on a journey exploring the beauty of various world destinations, the serene splendour of nature, and a plethora of experiences both on board and ashore. MSC Cruises, known for its diverse amenities encompassing international dining, entertainment, family programmes, and state-of-the-art technology, crafts a compelling narrative of exploration and discovery.

A Pledge for a Greener Future

Aligned with its commitment to environmental sustainability, MSC Group has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its marine operations by 2050. The group is significantly investing in next-generation environmental marine technologies, reflecting its dedication to a greener planet.

With a schedule featuring over 1,000 departures to more than 240 destinations across 85 countries through 2024, MSC Cruises invites travellers worldwide to partake in its vision ‘For a Greater Beauty.’

Business Travel & Tourism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

