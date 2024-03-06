MS Consultants Marks 60 Years with Expansive Growth and Vision for Future

Founded in Youngstown in 1963 by Thomas F. Mosure and Thomas Fok, MS Consultants, an engineering, architectural, and planning firm, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. The firm, recognized for its significant contributions to infrastructure across the United States, now operates with over 400 employees across offices in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. With a legacy of completing projects in every contiguous state, MS Consultants has broadened its service offerings to include energy services, sustainable design, land development, and more, underlining its commitment to shaping a better tomorrow.

Growth and Diversification

Under the leadership of Mark Buchenic, vice president of regional operations in Eastern Ohio, MS Consultants has not only expanded geographically but also diversified its services to meet evolving market demands. The firm's recent redefinition of its mission, vision, and values reflects a forward-looking perspective, emphasizing sustainable and inclusive development. This strategic pivot underscores the company's adaptability and its dedication to contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Local Impact and Projects

MS Consultants' involvement in local projects like the West Warren Industrial Park and the restoration of the Mahoning River exemplifies its commitment to the Mahoning Valley's economic and environmental revitalization. The firm's partnership with local stakeholders and participation in the Governor's Appalachian Community Grant program highlights its role in fostering regional prosperity. Additionally, its efforts to rebuild East Palestine and improve key infrastructure, including the Interstate 680, demonstrate the tangible impact of its work on improving local communities' quality of life.

Looking Ahead

As MS Consultants looks to the future, its focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement positions the firm to continue its legacy of excellence. The upcoming construction of the West Warren Industrial Park's first structure and the ongoing efforts to restore natural ecosystems indicate the firm's ongoing commitment to economic development and environmental stewardship. With a vision to shape a better tomorrow, MS Consultants' next 60 years promise to build on its foundation of success, driving positive change in the Mahoning Valley and beyond.