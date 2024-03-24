MRDC Collaborates with Providus Bank, Empowering 120 Entrepreneurs via ILO-SIYB Program in Lagos

The Masterpiece Resource Development Centre (MRDC) recently initiated a groundbreaking partnership with Providus Bank, launching the International Labour Organisation's Start and Improve Your Business (ILO-SIYB) program. Aimed at empowering 120 aspiring entrepreneurs, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in MRDC's commitment to fostering economic growth and development in Lagos. The program's unveiling ceremony, attended by notable figures from both organizations, underscored the importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's competitive market.

Empowering Aspiring Entrepreneurs

At the heart of the initiative is the goal to mentor and train 120 aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and support needed to succeed. MRDC's Chairman, Mr. Abiola Popoola, emphasized the program's role in accelerating national development by harnessing the energy and ideas of entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, MRDC's CEO, Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle, highlighted the organization's annual commitment to training entrepreneurs across various stages of business development. The collaboration with Providus Bank further ensures that participants will have access to funding upon completing their training, thereby addressing one of the most significant hurdles faced by startups.

Building a Sustainable Ecosystem

Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle stressed the importance of building an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, facilitated by MRDC's network of coaches, trainers, mentors, and sponsors. This ecosystem aims to provide continuous support and access to resources for entrepreneurs, significantly increasing their chances of success. Additionally, the partnership with Providus Bank in supporting the ILO-SIYB program initiative exemplifies a shared commitment to entrepreneurial development, showcasing a model for how private sector entities can contribute to economic empowerment and development.

Future Prospects and Impact

The MRDC and Providus Bank collaboration through the ILO-SIYB program sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs. As the program progresses, the success stories of the 120 entrepreneurs will serve as a testament to the effectiveness of targeted training and financial support. This initiative not only promises to transform the lives of the entrepreneurs involved but also to stimulate economic growth and innovation within Lagos and beyond. The partnership between MRDC and Providus Bank demonstrates the potential of collaborative efforts in creating sustainable change and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As the program unfolds, the broader implications for Lagos's economic landscape and the model it presents for similar initiatives globally are worth watching. The success of this endeavor could inspire more collaborations between development organizations and the financial sector, leading to a more inclusive and supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.