en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

MR DIY Clinches Sixth World Branding Award, Affirms Dominance in South-East Asia

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
MR DIY Clinches Sixth World Branding Award, Affirms Dominance in South-East Asia

The home improvement retailer, MR DIY, has once again established its supremacy in the South-East Asia market, clinching the World Branding Award (WBA) for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious Brand of the Year Award in the Top Home Improvement Regional Award Category was bestowed upon the commercial head of MR DIY, Michael Cohen during the 16th edition of the WBA held at the historic Kensington Palace, London.

Impressive Brand Presence Across South-East Asia

The award serves as a testament to MR DIY’s significant market presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The group operates an impressive network of 3,000 stores across these regions, catering to a staggering 263 million customers. The brand’s commitment to delivering outstanding value, excellent customer service, and engaging customer experiences have played a crucial role in its winning streak.

Competitive Field at the World Branding Awards

The WBA, an event organized by the World Branding Forum, saw a fierce competition in its 2023-2024 edition. A total of 765 brands from 66 countries across seven regions vied for accolades, making MR DIY’s victory all the more significant.

Key Contributors to MR DIY’s Success

In acknowledging the award, Alex Goh, the marketing head of MR DIY Group, pointed to the collective effort that led to their repeated success. He credited the company’s dedicated employees, reliable manufacturing and logistics partners, and the unwavering loyalty of millions of customers across the four markets as instrumental in attaining the esteemed recognition.

0
Asia Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
11 mins ago
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
In an unexpected turn, the market for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in Asia has seen a consecutive surge in prices for the second session on Wednesday. This increase is driven by speculation over an anticipated spike in demand from China, following an announcement regarding the release of additional import quotas. HSFO Prices Rise Amid
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
Oman’s Paralympic Team Celebrated for Remarkable Asian Para Games Performance
2 hours ago
Oman’s Paralympic Team Celebrated for Remarkable Asian Para Games Performance
Manipur's Ethnic Conflict: A New Year Marked by Unrest
3 hours ago
Manipur's Ethnic Conflict: A New Year Marked by Unrest
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
15 mins ago
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
Newborn Puppies to Boost Cambodia's Mine Detection Force
1 hour ago
Newborn Puppies to Boost Cambodia's Mine Detection Force
Asia Pacific Reels under Severe Weather Events and Natural Disasters
2 hours ago
Asia Pacific Reels under Severe Weather Events and Natural Disasters
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
55 seconds
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
1 min
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
1 min
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
1 min
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
20 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app