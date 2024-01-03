MR DIY Clinches Sixth World Branding Award, Affirms Dominance in South-East Asia

The home improvement retailer, MR DIY, has once again established its supremacy in the South-East Asia market, clinching the World Branding Award (WBA) for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious Brand of the Year Award in the Top Home Improvement Regional Award Category was bestowed upon the commercial head of MR DIY, Michael Cohen during the 16th edition of the WBA held at the historic Kensington Palace, London.

Impressive Brand Presence Across South-East Asia

The award serves as a testament to MR DIY’s significant market presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The group operates an impressive network of 3,000 stores across these regions, catering to a staggering 263 million customers. The brand’s commitment to delivering outstanding value, excellent customer service, and engaging customer experiences have played a crucial role in its winning streak.

Competitive Field at the World Branding Awards

The WBA, an event organized by the World Branding Forum, saw a fierce competition in its 2023-2024 edition. A total of 765 brands from 66 countries across seven regions vied for accolades, making MR DIY’s victory all the more significant.

Key Contributors to MR DIY’s Success

In acknowledging the award, Alex Goh, the marketing head of MR DIY Group, pointed to the collective effort that led to their repeated success. He credited the company’s dedicated employees, reliable manufacturing and logistics partners, and the unwavering loyalty of millions of customers across the four markets as instrumental in attaining the esteemed recognition.