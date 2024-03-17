Mother Dairy Invests Rs 650 Crore in New Plants to Boost Milk, Fruit & Veg Processing

Mother Dairy is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan with a Rs 650 crore investment to establish two new processing plants for milk, and fruits and vegetables, aiming to cater to rising consumer demands. The initiative includes a substantial dairy processing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and a fruit processing plant in Karnataka under the Safal brand, with an additional Rs 100 crore allocated to enhance the capacities of existing plants, as disclosed by Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. MD Manish Bandlish.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Capacity Enhancement

The new dairy plant in Nagpur represents a significant portion of the investment, with around Rs 525 crore dedicated to creating a facility capable of processing 6 lakh litres of milk per day, expandable to 10 lakh litres. This plant is strategically positioned to supply the central and southern markets of India. Furthermore, over Rs 125 crore is being invested in Karnataka to establish a new fruit processing plant, which will significantly bolster the Safal brand's presence and capabilities in the region.

Strengthening Existing Operations

Advertisment

In addition to the greenfield projects, Mother Dairy is also focusing on reinforcing its existing facilities. An outlay of around Rs 100 crore is directed towards increasing the processing capacities of its current plants. Mother Dairy, a household name in Delhi-NCR for milk supply, operates nine company-owned dairy processing facilities with a combined capacity of over 50 lakh litres per day, alongside processing at third-party facilities. This move to expand and upgrade signifies the company's commitment to maintaining its leading position in the market.

Future Growth Prospects

Despite facing challenges such as a subdued summer season and deflation in the edible oil sector last year, Mother Dairy is optimistic about its growth trajectory, expecting a moderate growth rate of around 7-8% in volume terms for the fiscal year 2023-24. This expansion is a testament to Mother Dairy's ongoing efforts to enhance its processing capacities and distribution reach, further solidifying its stance as a key player in India's dairy and agribusiness sectors.

With a history rooted in the 'Operation Flood' initiative, Mother Dairy continues to innovate and expand, aiming to meet the evolving needs of consumers while contributing to making India self-sufficient in milk and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The strategic investment in new plants and upgrading existing facilities marks a significant step forward in its mission to provide high-quality dairy and agri-products across India.