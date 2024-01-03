Moss Adams Announces Major Expansion, Appoints 20 New Partners, Five Managing Directors, and an Executive Director

Moss Adams, a leading accounting, consulting, and wealth management firm, has announced a significant expansion of its team. A total of 20 new partners, five managing directors, and an executive director have been appointed to its Tax, Assurance and Advisory practices, and National Office. This expansion is a testament to the firm’s growth and the evolution of the accounting profession, according to the firm’s chairman and CEO.

The New Faces at Moss Adams

The new partners at Moss Adams bring a wealth of expertise from various sectors. Their specializations span Tax Credits & Incentive Services, Real Estate, Technology, International Tax, Automotive, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications & Media, State & Local Tax, Health Care Consulting, Due Diligence, Transportation & Logistics, and Construction. The managing and executive directors, on the other hand, bring expertise in areas like General Counsel, State & Local Tax, M&A Tax, Private Clients, Tax Services, and Corporate Transactions.

A Century-Old Legacy

Moss Adams has been in the business for over a century, employing more than 4,400 professionals across 30 markets. Over the years, the firm has earned a reputation for its deep industry knowledge, wide-ranging services, and commitment to exceptional client service. It is recognized as one of the largest accounting, consulting, and wealth management firms in the nation.

Looking Ahead

The firm’s recent expansion is a strategic move to bolster its capabilities and deliver more robust solutions to its clients. As businesses face increasing challenges and opportunities, Moss Adams aims to be at the forefront, providing timely and effective assistance. The firm’s CEO emphasized that the addition of new partners and directors is a reflection of their commitment to growth and evolution in line with the rapidly changing landscape of the accounting profession.