Mosaic Company’s Stock Opens Higher, Closes Slightly Up Amid Market Fluctuations
January 2, 2024, marked a significant trading day for the Mosaic Company, a heavyweight in the Basic Materials Sector and Agricultural Inputs Industry. The company’s stock (NYSE: MOS) opened at $35.65, reflecting a 2.10% uptick from the previous day. A day of market ebbs and flows saw the stock hit a peak of $36.995 and a low of $35.63, before settling slightly higher at $35.73. The last 52 weeks have seen the stock’s value swing between $31.44 and $57.16.
A Five-Year Growth Amidst Annual Earnings Decline
Despite an average annual earnings per share decline of -66.18%, the Mosaic Company has reported a sales growth of 21.87% over the past five years. The company, which employs 13,570 people, boasts a gross margin of +29.30, an operating margin of +27.60, and a pretax margin of +24.27. It has a mixed ownership, with insiders owning 0.61% and institutional holders controlling 85.52%.
Financial Reporting and Analyst Projections
Recent financial reports revealed earnings of $0.68 per share, falling below the expected $0.26 per share. The company’s return on equity is -19.55%, coupled with a net margin of +18.73% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Analysts have projected earnings of 0.88 per share for the current fiscal year and a decrease to -66.18% per share for the next fiscal year.
Mosaic’s Liquidity and Valuation Measures
The company’s liquidity is denoted by a quick ratio of 0.58. Valuation measures include a price to sales ratio of 0.79 and a price to free cash flow of 8.28. The diluted EPS for Mosaic Company is 3.90, set to reach 0.94 in the next quarter and forecasted to be 3.29 in a year’s time.
The stock’s volatility is noteworthy, with a historical volatility of 40.30% over the past 14 days, outpacing its 35.46% over the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.80. With a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and 326,835K shares outstanding, annual sales stand at 19,125 M, and the annual income is 3,583 M.
