Mortgage Lenders Hit with Lawsuits for Data Breaches: FTC Steps In

In a significant turn of events, two prominent mortgage lenders, Planet Home Lending and Academy Mortgage, face class action lawsuits over their alleged failure to safeguard customer's personal identifiable information (PII). These lawsuits are an aftermath of data breaches that compromised sensitive data of several thousands of customers, sparking concern over the privacy regulations in the mortgage lending sector.

Advertisment

Planet Home Lending: A Double Breach

Planet Home Lending, a national lender renowned for its wide array of mortgage services, experienced a data breach on November 15, 2023, affecting 199,873 customers. This was not the first instance of a breach; previously in June 2023, the lender faced a similar situation where customers' Social Security numbers were compromised. The lawsuit initiated by Jaime Mazzo alleges negligence in the company's data security policies. The lawsuit demands improved security measures, alongside free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance for the affected customers.

Academy Mortgage: Delayed Reporting

Advertisment

Similarly, Academy Mortgage is under fire for its lax approach towards a data breach that occurred on March 21, 2023. The breach compromised customers' birth dates and Social Security numbers, but notifications were only sent out in December 2023, nine months later. This delay in informing the customers has been a major point of criticism in the lawsuits filed against the lender. The remediation efforts by the company, offering only 12 months of identity monitoring services, were deemed inadequate in the face of such a significant breach.

FTC's New Amendment: A Timely Intervention?

An upcoming amendment to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) rule, set to be effective from April 27, 2024, could change the game. The amendment will mandate mortgage lenders to report large data breaches within 30 days if they involve the information of at least 500 consumers. This rule aims to enforce more timely breach reporting and hence, prevent a recurrence of situations similar to those faced by Planet Home Lending and Academy Mortgage.