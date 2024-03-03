Mortenson Leadership Duo, Mortenson and Johnson, Named 2024 Executives of the Year

Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal has honored Mortenson Co.'s leadership team, Chairman David Mortenson and CEO Dan Johnson, as its 2024 Executive of the Year recipients. Their near four-decade camaraderie, starting from shared desks in a closet to leading one of the nation's foremost construction and real estate firms, underscores their pivotal role in the company's growth and innovation.

Building a Legacy Together

David Mortenson and Dan Johnson's journey at Mortenson Co. began in 1986, each carving a path through various roles within the company, eventually leading to their current positions as chairman and CEO, respectively. Their leadership has been instrumental in the company's expansion to a 5 billion-dollar powerhouse, with significant projects across sectors like sports, entertainment, and renewable energy. Their balanced mix of optimism and pragmatism has fostered a culture of innovation, safety, and diversity within the company.

Significant Contributions and Future Directions

Under Mortenson and Johnson, the company has taken on high-profile projects nationwide, including stadiums and renewable energy initiatives. They have also been vocal advocates for industry-wide improvements in safety and inclusivity. The duo's focus on diversification and business innovation has positioned Mortenson Co. to navigate the volatile commercial market effectively, with plans to delve into emerging sectors like hydrogen energy and automation in solar construction.

Pioneering Industry Change

The leadership team's commitment to innovation traces back to the establishment of the Center for Construction Innovation in 1995, which set the stage for many of the company's future advancements. Today, Mortenson and Johnson continue to push the envelope in construction methods and workforce development, ensuring the company's and the industry's growth. Their efforts in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, through initiatives like Construction Inclusion Week and the ACE Mentor Program, highlight their dedication to building a more inclusive and forward-thinking industry.

As Mortenson Co. continues to lead in both local and national markets, the visionary leadership of Mortenson and Johnson not only secures the company's legacy but also shapes the future of the construction industry. Their recognition as Executives of the Year is a testament to their impactful collaboration, foresight, and commitment to excellence.