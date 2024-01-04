Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau’s Casino Revenue in 2024

In an optimistic forecast for the year 2024, Morgan Stanley, the investment bank and wealth management firm, has projected a significant 28% growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for Macau’s local casinos. This positive outlook follows a strong finish in 2023, with December’s results exceeding traditional seasonal expectations. Analysts Praveen Choudhary and Gareth Leung have attributed this to the gaming industry’s impressive performance in 2023, which saw a gross accumulation of MOP183.06 billion, with December contributing a hefty MOP18.567 billion to this total.

The Upward Trajectory of Macau’s Gaming Industry

The month of December, usually a weaker period for GGR, recorded the second-highest monthly revenue for the year, offering a clear indicator of the industry’s upward trajectory. The anticipated growth would mark a recovery to 80% of the pre-pandemic levels, a substantial rebound from 62% in 2019. This surge in revenue signifies a bright future for Macau’s casinos, marking a recovery from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Anticipated Expenditure Increase in 2024

Morgan Stanley’s analysts also predict an increase in expenditure for casino concessionaires in 2024, primarily due to expected hikes in employee wages and mandatory non-gaming investments. The Macau government’s initiative in raising employee wages by 2-3% and maintaining the traditional one-month salary bonus is likely to influence gaming companies to follow suit, thereby increasing operating costs.

A Look into the Future

Despite the optimistic forecast, the road ahead for Macau’s gaming industry is not without challenges. The introduction of the Chinese authorities’ digital currency might impact VIP gamblers, potentially causing a drop in the VIP segment. Additionally, emerging competitors from Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand pose the threat of intensified competition in the region. Nonetheless, the predicted 28% growth in GGR for 2024 indicates a robust recovery for Macau’s gaming industry, bringing with it a sense of optimism and anticipation for the year ahead.