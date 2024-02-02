Monument Re Acquires Life Insurance Portfolio from Integrale Lux

Monument Re, an international life insurance and reinsurance holding company, has announced the successful completion of its latest acquisition: the closed long-term life insurance portfolio from Integrale Lux S.A. The transaction, which aligns with the company's ongoing growth strategy, was carried out by Monument Re's Luxembourg-based subsidiary, Monument Assurance Luxembourg S.A. (MAL).

Strategic Acquisition

The acquired portfolio, which mainly serves the Luxembourgish, Dutch, and French markets, fits perfectly into MAL's existing business model. This acquisition is a testament to Monument Re's strategic approach towards expanding its business reach and bolstering its portfolio.

Unchanged Terms for Policyholders

In an effort to ensure a smooth transition, the terms and conditions of the policies under the acquired portfolio remain unchanged. This move is aimed at maintaining stability for policyholders, underscoring Monument Re's commitment to its clientele.

Expansion Strategy

This acquisition is not a standalone event, but part of Monument Re's broader growth strategy. The company has shown a consistent pattern of pursuing acquisitions across Europe, seeking to consolidate closed life insurance businesses. In August 2023, Monument Assurance Belgium, another subsidiary of Monument Re, acquired a block of retail life policies and annuities from Federale Verzekering. Monument Re also purchased a run-off life insurance portfolio, with BEGAAP provisions worth €2.6 billion from AXA Belgium in November 2022. Furthermore, in June 2022, the company took over the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited's Singapore long-term life insurance business. These acquisitions highlight Monument Re's active and strategic role in the consolidation of the European closed life insurance sector.