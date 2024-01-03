en English
Business

Montenegro Opens Doors for Potential Investors in Airport Concession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Montenegro Opens Doors for Potential Investors in Airport Concession

Montenegro, a stunning Balkan gem, has thrown open the doors to three potential investors to submit their proposals for a concession contract. The contract pertains to the operation of the country’s two international airports — located in the picturesque towns of Tivat and Podgorica. The announcement was made public by the Montenegrin Transport Minister, Filip Radulovic, who underscored the urgency of this decision considering the current state of the airports and the ongoing selection process that originated in 2019.

The Decision-Making Process

The ministry aims to wrap up the procedure by summer, post which the government will undertake the decision. The choices at their disposal include granting the concession to one of the bidding companies, reissuing a new public call, or retaining the airports under state administration. While Radulovic refrained from revealing the names of the participating investors, news outlet Vijesti disclosed that Prime Minister Milojko Spajic identified the interested parties as Aeroports de Paris, Incheon Airports, and Corporacion America Airports.

History of the Bidding War

The bidding war for Montenegro’s airports is not a fresh event. The country had initially received seven bids during the pre-qualification phase of the tender for a 30-year concession back in 2019, as communicated by the transport ministry. However, the final shortlist has been narrowed down to three.

The Potential Impact

Montenegro’s government is eyeing privatization of the airports as a strategic move to attract more tourists and bolster the nation’s economy. The interest shown by several major international entities in this bidding process underscores the attractiveness of Montenegro as a travel destination and the potential it holds for economic growth. The final decision will inevitably shape the future of the country’s aviation sector and its tourism industry, and it is one that the world is eagerly anticipating.

Business Europe Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

