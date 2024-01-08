Montamo’s Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the ‘Green Skills Gap’

In the race against climate change, the renewable energy sector grapples with an impending ‘green skills gap.’ By 2030, the industry is projected to fall short of approximately seven million workers. The hurdle is heightened by the substantial difficulty and cost involved in retraining oil and gas workers for renewable energy careers. However, Montamo, a German renewable energy training company, is taking strides to bridge this gap through an innovative digital training academy.

Montamo’s Multilingual Training Initiative

Montamo’s program is meticulously curated to retrain industrial workers, with a particular emphasis on migrants. The program’s distinguishing feature is its multilingual platform, making it accessible to a wider demographic. The focus of the training is heat pump installation, a crucial skill in the renewable energy landscape. Montamo has also unveiled plans to expand into solar array installation in the future, further broadening its portfolio.

Creating a Green Workforce

Early 2024 will witness the first cohort of Montamo’s academy in Munich. The courses, spanning six to eight weeks, will equip trainees with theoretical knowledge, followed by practical experience alongside experienced teams. This initiative by Montamo serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it provides a much-needed workforce for the energy transition, and secondly, it integrates immigrants into the workforce, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Financial Backing and Future Plans

Montamo’s initiative has recently secured €2.1 million in pre-seed funding, a testament to the confidence investors have in the company’s vision and execution. The transition to a green economy is not confined to the energy sector; it is permeating various industries. From commercial real estate to historic building renovations, industries are adapting to sustainable practices, reflecting a global shift towards sustainability.