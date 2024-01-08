en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Montamo’s Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the ‘Green Skills Gap’

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Montamo’s Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the ‘Green Skills Gap’

In the race against climate change, the renewable energy sector grapples with an impending ‘green skills gap.’ By 2030, the industry is projected to fall short of approximately seven million workers. The hurdle is heightened by the substantial difficulty and cost involved in retraining oil and gas workers for renewable energy careers. However, Montamo, a German renewable energy training company, is taking strides to bridge this gap through an innovative digital training academy.

Montamo’s Multilingual Training Initiative

Montamo’s program is meticulously curated to retrain industrial workers, with a particular emphasis on migrants. The program’s distinguishing feature is its multilingual platform, making it accessible to a wider demographic. The focus of the training is heat pump installation, a crucial skill in the renewable energy landscape. Montamo has also unveiled plans to expand into solar array installation in the future, further broadening its portfolio.

Creating a Green Workforce

Early 2024 will witness the first cohort of Montamo’s academy in Munich. The courses, spanning six to eight weeks, will equip trainees with theoretical knowledge, followed by practical experience alongside experienced teams. This initiative by Montamo serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it provides a much-needed workforce for the energy transition, and secondly, it integrates immigrants into the workforce, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Financial Backing and Future Plans

Montamo’s initiative has recently secured €2.1 million in pre-seed funding, a testament to the confidence investors have in the company’s vision and execution. The transition to a green economy is not confined to the energy sector; it is permeating various industries. From commercial real estate to historic building renovations, industries are adapting to sustainable practices, reflecting a global shift towards sustainability.

0
Business Energy
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
MJ's Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom
Once known as The Mouse Trap, Ramsbottom’s newest bar, MJ’s, is scheduled to make its debut on January 20. This bold venture is the brainchild of locals Chris Murray and Trisha Jackson, two individuals who bring a wealth of hospitality and event management experience to the project. The pair have collaborated with Brightside Brewery to
MJ's Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
8 mins ago
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
8 mins ago
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
3 mins ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
7 mins ago
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
8 mins ago
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
50 seconds
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
1 min
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
1 min
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
2 mins
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
3 mins
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
3 mins
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
5 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
5 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
6 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
45 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app