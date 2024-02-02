Monitoring Tech Industry's Response to Violence in Occupied Palestinian Territories/Israel

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (the Resource Centre) is keeping a close eye on the private sector's response, particularly the tech industry's, to the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories/Israel. The tech industry is under scrutiny due to its considerable sway over media through hate speech moderation, surveillance technology, information dissemination for humanitarian aid, and its contribution to the military strategies of the Israel Defence Forces.

Adherence to UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights

The Resource Centre is assessing the implementation of elevated human rights due diligence measures as stipulated by the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). These principles mandate companies to respect human rights and prevent any complicity in human rights abuses by performing a thorough due diligence process. This includes evaluating potential human rights impacts, and in the case of companies operating in conflict zones like the Occupied Palestinian Territories/Israel, conducting heightened due diligence.

Transparency and Accountability in the Tech Industry

The Resource Centre's objective is to highlight transparency and accountability practices within companies, identify those complying with these standards, and bring to light the lapses that contribute to abuses. However, it has observed an exceptionally low response rate from companies regarding their due diligence efforts in this region. This is in stark contrast to the responses received from similar conflicts in Myanmar and Ukraine.

Israel's Carceral and Military Technology

The report discusses Israel's carceral and military technology, often developed in conjunction with the United States, used to control borders and tested in the Gaza Strip. Concerns were raised in the global intelligence and defense community when Hamas fighters managed to breach Israel's border wall with Gaza, prompting questions about the effectiveness of automated technology in border defense. The report further delves into Israel's history of violent dispossession of Palestinians, its use of AI for military settings, and the sophisticated surveillance and destruction technology deployed in Gaza.

Impact on Tech Workers and Opportunities

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has a significant impact on tech workers, with high unemployment rates being a major issue. However, companies like TAP and MENA Alliances are making strides to connect Palestinian talent with remote tech jobs. The report also highlights the challenges faced by Palestinians due to the occupation and the blockade, as well as the opportunities provided by international companies for employment. Personal narratives of individuals who have benefited from these initiatives showcase the impact of the tech industry response in the region.