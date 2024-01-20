Mongolia Advances on Uranium Mine Agreement with France; Economic Diversification and Anti-Corruption Measures Intensify

In a significant move aimed at diversifying its economy and combating corruption, Mongolia has entered into an agreement with French company Orano, facilitated by French President Emmanuel Macron and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The memorandum of understanding permits Orano to exploit the Zuuvch-Ovoo uranium mine in Mongolia, marking a new chapter in the country's economic narrative.

Fast-Tracking the Investment Agreement

The investment contract, projected to be concluded by year-end, might be finalized sooner, as environmental and technological evaluations are in progress. The prompt disposition towards the agreement underscores Mongolia's commitment to economic diversification and transparency.

A Lesson from Rio Tinto

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, spoke about the ongoing discussions with Orano and Rio Tinto. The latter has been involved in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia. Oyun-Erdene aims to replicate the successful practices from the Rio Tinto partnership in the Orano agreement, indicating a strategic approach towards mining partnerships.

Eyeing Economic Diversification

Further, Oyun-Erdene engaged with various sectors in Davos, including tourism and renewable energy, in an effort to diversify Mongolia's economy. Currently, Mongolia's economy heavily leans on mining, particularly coal. However, the country is setting its sight on renewable energy development and is considering hydrogen production from coking coal.

Combating Corruption

Oyun-Erdene also shed light on Mongolia's corruption challenges, noting efforts to enhance transparency and accountability. He asserted the government's ongoing fight against corruption—a fight he pledged to continue, irrespective of his position as prime minister. This bold stance signals a hopeful future for Mongolia in its pursuit of economic diversification and cleaner governance.