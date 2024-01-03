en English
Bangladesh

Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a ‘Smart Port’

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a 'Smart Port'

The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) in Khulna, Bangladesh’s second-largest sea port, has taken a significant digital stride by launching an ‘e-Payment System Service’, to streamline revenue collection and enhance customer experience. A significant step towards transforming Mongla Sea Port into a ‘Smart Port’, this initiative was brought to life under the leadership of MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Embracing Digitalization

Present at the ceremony were MPA Secretary Md Makruzzaman, along with other MPA members, officials, and representatives from BRAC Bank PLC. The introduction of the e-Payment system aligns with the broader efforts of the MPA to support the ‘smart Bangladesh’ vision and Vision-2041 through digitalization. This move is expected to revolutionize how port users conduct service transactions, including bill payments, thereby improving efficiency and convenience.

Mongla Sea Port – A New Era

Thanks to the opening of the Padma Bridge, Mongla Port has started exporting garment products to Poland. The reduced distance between Dhaka and Mongla Port has resulted in expedited and safer ship handling, increasing interest in importing and exporting through Mongla port. This milestone signals a promising era for the port authorities and shipping agents.

Boosting Defence with a Modern Submarine Base

Bangladesh has operationalised its first submarine base with state-of-the-art basin facilities at Pekua of Cox’s Bazar. Inaugurated by the Prime Minister, the BNS Sheikh Hasina submarine base, costing USD 1.21 billion, can house up to eight warships and six submarines simultaneously. This significant step is expected to bolster Bangladesh’s maritime capacity and naval influence, improving protection of its maritime resources and amplifying response to natural catastrophes like cyclones, floods, and tsunamis.

Belt and Road Initiative – A Catalyst for Growth

According to a report by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is set to catalyse Bangladesh’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth by at least 2.1 per cent. The report also anticipates the creation of 1.8 million to 3.6 million employment opportunities, contributing to a decrease in extreme poverty by 1.3 per cent. The transformative impact of the BRI, particularly in infrastructure development, energy and power collaboration, and social and cultural exchange, is expected to drive substantial economic growth and poverty alleviation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

