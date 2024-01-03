Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a ‘Smart Port’

The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) in Khulna, Bangladesh’s second-largest sea port, has taken a significant digital stride by launching an ‘e-Payment System Service’, to streamline revenue collection and enhance customer experience. A significant step towards transforming Mongla Sea Port into a ‘Smart Port’, this initiative was brought to life under the leadership of MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Embracing Digitalization

Present at the ceremony were MPA Secretary Md Makruzzaman, along with other MPA members, officials, and representatives from BRAC Bank PLC. The introduction of the e-Payment system aligns with the broader efforts of the MPA to support the ‘smart Bangladesh’ vision and Vision-2041 through digitalization. This move is expected to revolutionize how port users conduct service transactions, including bill payments, thereby improving efficiency and convenience.

Mongla Sea Port – A New Era

Thanks to the opening of the Padma Bridge, Mongla Port has started exporting garment products to Poland. The reduced distance between Dhaka and Mongla Port has resulted in expedited and safer ship handling, increasing interest in importing and exporting through Mongla port. This milestone signals a promising era for the port authorities and shipping agents.

