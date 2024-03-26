Moneycontrol Dominates Digital Arena, Surpasses Economic Times in Key Metrics, February 2024

New Delhi: In a significant development in the Indian digital news landscape, Moneycontrol has once again asserted its dominance over The Economic Times, showcasing superior performance across all critical digital metrics for February 2024. Leveraging data from Comscore, Moneycontrol has outshined its competitor with a remarkable lead in Unique Visitors (UVs), Page Views (PVs), and Time Spent on site, confirming its status as the go-to business news platform in India.

Advertisment

Unparalleled Digital Reach and Engagement

Moneycontrol's digital prowess was evident as it recorded 28.46 million Unique Visitors in February, outperforming The Economic Times which saw 27.1 million UVs. The platform's lead extended to page views and time spent, with figures standing at an impressive 512 million and 667 million minutes respectively. In stark contrast, EconomicTimes.com managed 179 million page views and lagged significantly in user engagement with just 189 million minutes spent. These metrics not only highlight Moneycontrol's vast audience reach but also its ability to retain readers' attention, making it a preferred destination for advertisers and media planners seeking platforms with high user stickiness.

Leadership in Business News

Advertisment

Moneycontrol's success is not limited to its quantitative lead in digital metrics. The platform has consistently been at the forefront of breaking major business stories, earning the trust and preference of industry leaders from corporate India, the startup ecosystem, and the stock market. This editorial excellence and commitment to high-quality journalism have been pivotal in Moneycontrol's sustained leadership in the digital business news segment. Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor at Moneycontrol, attributes this success to the platform's relentless focus on top-class journalism and expresses gratitude towards the readers for their continued support.

Expanding Horizons with MC Pro

Amidst this digital triumph, Moneycontrol has also been focusing on expanding its offerings, notably through its paid subscription-based service, MC Pro. Surpassing seven lakh paying subscribers, MC Pro exemplifies Moneycontrol's ability to deliver value-added services and content that resonates with its audience's needs. This achievement underscores the platform's financial stability and innovation in enhancing user experience, further cementing Moneycontrol's position as a leader in the business news sector.

As Moneycontrol continues to redefine business news in India, its impressive performance across digital metrics in February 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in journalism and digital innovation. The platform's dominance over The Economic Times highlights the shifting preferences of readers and advertisers alike towards high-quality, engaging content. With its strategic focus on expanding services like MC Pro, Moneycontrol is not just leading but also shaping the future of business news in India, fostering a more informed and engaged audience.