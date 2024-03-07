Mompreneurs Show India Crowns Top Mom-Led Startups, HT Media's Praveen Someshwar Imparts Wisdom

The Mompreneurs Show, a pioneering platform for mom-led startups in India, recently celebrated its finale with HT Media MD and CEO, Praveen Someshwar, sharing invaluable insights during a masterclass for finalists. As a distinguished mentor, Someshwar drew from his diverse experiences at Pepsi and Hindustan Times to guide the next generation of entrepreneurs. The event, supported by Startup India and Stride Ventures, saw Dr. Pooja Goswami's RAMJA Genosensor Pvt. Ltd. clinch the top spot, with Jyoti Bharadwaj's TeaFit and Sonali Saraogi Singh's Feed Smart following closely.

Advertisment

The Journey to Empowerment

The Mompreneurs Show has emerged as Asia's largest platform dedicated to empowering mothers with entrepreneurial aspirations. Supported by Fever FM, Radio One, and the Good Glamm Group, the competition offered a unique blend of mentorship, seed funding, and marketing support to participants. Over 80 mompreneurs benefited from comprehensive mentoring sessions, geared towards honing their business acumen and preparing them for the competitive market landscape.

Mentorship from the Best

Advertisment

Praveen Someshwar's mentorship masterclass was a highlight of the event, offering participants a rare opportunity to gain insights from a leader who has thrived in both the corporate and entrepreneurial worlds. Discussions spanned topics from brand building to strategic investment, with Someshwar emphasizing the importance of balancing branding with performance marketing. His passion for startups and his hands-on experience in leading PepsiCo's business across Asia lent an authentic and practical perspective to the advice he shared.

Implications for Future Entrepreneurs

The success of The Mompreneurs Show and the caliber of its participants underscore the potential of mom-led startups in India's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. The involvement of esteemed partners and mentors like Praveen Someshwar signals a growing recognition of the value these entrepreneurs bring to the table. As the winners embark on their journey with enhanced support and visibility, the impact of such platforms in nurturing innovative business ideas and empowering women entrepreneurs is unmistakable.