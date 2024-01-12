en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Momentus’s Meteoric Fall: From Space Stardom to Financial Crisis

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Momentus’s Meteoric Fall: From Space Stardom to Financial Crisis

Once a shining star in the cosmos of space companies, Momentus, valued at over $1 billion in its heyday, now finds itself grappling with severe financial crises. In a recent securities filing, the company disclosed to shareholders its rapidly dwindling cash resources and the absence of a financial safety net, throwing its future into a vortex of uncertainty.

The Downward Spiral

Momentus made its debut on the public stage in 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). However, the journey since then has been fraught with setbacks and challenges. The latest blow comes in the form of the company suspending its next mission, initially set for a March launch. This decision, though a painful one, was necessitated by the company’s limited liquidity and cash resources, which have rendered it incapable of supporting continued operations for the planned launch.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Uncertain Future

In an attempt to keep the ship afloat, Momentus resorted to cost-cutting measures, laying off approximately 20% of its workforce at the end of December. Despite these efforts, the future of the company hangs in the balance, hinging on its ability to raise equity capital or engage in a strategic transaction. At present, the company has no definitive commitments in this regard, adding to its precarious position. Following the announcement, Momentus’s market value took a nosedive, plummeting over 30% to a meager $5 million.

Previous Woes and the Road Ahead

The company was served another delisting warning from Nasdaq earlier this month, after narrowly escaping the same fate last year through a reverse stock split. Momentus’s journey so far includes four missions with 17 satellites deployed for customers. Its flagship product, the Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle or ‘space tug’, is designed to transport small satellites from a rocket to a specific orbit. However, the company’s fortunes began to sour even before going public due to delayed missions, the exit of its founder and CEO, a valuation drop to less than $600 million, and an SEC settlement related to allegations of falsifying results from a prototype spacecraft test.

As Momentus battles these financial headwinds, the future of this once-promising space company remains shrouded in uncertainty. Where it goes from here is a question only time can answer.

0
Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
FinCEN Updates Guidance on 'Beneficial Ownership' Reporting
On January 12, 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) unveiled an update to its guidance on ‘beneficial ownership’ reporting. This update is set to enhance the understanding and compliance of corporations with the new disclosure regulations that necessitate more comprehensive information about the real owners of these companies. Striving for Transparency
FinCEN Updates Guidance on 'Beneficial Ownership' Reporting
Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC's 'Money Movers'
3 mins ago
Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC's 'Money Movers'
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
4 mins ago
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
56 seconds ago
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
1 min ago
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
3 mins ago
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
Latest Headlines
World News
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
2 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
2 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
4 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
5 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
6 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
6 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
7 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
8 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
8 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app