Momentus Inc. Raises $4M in Registered Direct Offering, Amends Existing Warrants

Momentus Inc. Completes Registered Direct Offering

NASDAQ listed commercial space company, Momentus Inc. (symbol: MNTS), has successfully completed a registered direct offering. The transaction involved the sale of 3,687,000 shares at $1.085 each, raising a total of approximately $4.0 million. Along with the sale of shares, the company also issued warrants to the investor for an equal number of shares, with an exercise price set at $0.96. These warrants can be exercised immediately and will expire in five years.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Manages the Offering

The offering process was managed by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, serving as the sole placement agent. The offering was conducted under an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Prospective investors can find the final prospectus supplement for this offering on the SEC's official website.

Amendment of Existing Warrants

In addition to the new offering, Momentus also amended existing warrants for 5,808,538 shares, reducing the exercise price to $0.96. This amendment is contingent upon the approval of stockholders. Should approval not be obtained within a six-month window, the exercise price will auto-adjust to the minimum price allowed by NASDAQ. Following this adjustment, the warrants will expire five years from the adjusted date.

Momentus Inc. continues to provide commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services such as transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services. The company has also made forward-looking statements regarding its future plans, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the company's SEC filings.