Africa

Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line

In a significant development, the Port of Mombasa in Kenya welcomed its first vessel from the Korea Marine Transport Container (KMTC) shipping line, the MV KMTC Hochmihn. This landmark event marks the first arrival of a KMTC vessel on the African continent, underscoring the strategic role of Mombasa Port as a key shipping and maritime hub in the region. The ship docked with 1,000 containers, destined for the local and transit markets.

Efficiency and Expansion at Mombasa Port

Speaking on the occasion, KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto expressed the port’s commitment to enhancing efficiency to secure more business and increase cargo volumes. He recognized the new business from KMTC and assured of high-quality services to meet the shipping line’s due diligence expectations. The decision by KMTC to select Mombasa Port as its African gateway can be attributed to the port’s productivity and efficiency.

Increased Activity and Future Prospects

The shipping company has been active in the region since 2021, collaborating with other lines to transport cargo. With the arrival of the MV KMTC Hochmihn, it has now commenced direct service between Southeast Asia and East Africa. Recent improvements at the port, including the introduction of modern equipment and the opening of berth number 22, have led to increased activity from shipping lines and the introduction of new vessels and services.

Growth Trajectory and Strategic Plans

According to KPA Board Chairman Benjamin Tayari, the port is witnessing growing traffic and has the capability to meet the rising demand. Last year, the port recorded a 12 percent increase in cargo volumes, handling 1.6 million TEUs. This year, it anticipates a growth of 4 to 15 percent. KPA also plans to leverage the Lamu port for transshipment business and collaborate with neighboring ports like Dar es Salaam. In another positive development, a cruise vessel with 2,000 tourists is expected to arrive at the port shortly.

Africa Business Transportation
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

