Molten Ventures Plc Releases Form 8 (DD) Public Dealing Disclosure by CFO Benjamin David Wilkinson

On February 2, 2024, a significant regulatory announcement concerning Molten Ventures Plc was broadcasted, detailing a Form 8 (DD) public dealing disclosure. The disclosure was made in accordance with the Takeover Code rules 8.1, 8.2, and 8.4, by a person acting in concert with Molten Ventures Plc, Benjamin David Wilkinson.

Wilkinson's Stakes in the Company

The document meticulously outlined Wilkinson's interests and short positions in the company. Notably, he owns 48,022 ordinary shares, which represents a 0.03% interest in the company. Beyond this, the disclosure detailed various rights to subscribe for new securities under different company schemes. Wilkinson has been granted a total of 317,182 options under the Molten LTIP scheme. Each detail in this document paints a vivid picture of Wilkinson's robust financial involvement with Molten Ventures Plc.

Details of Dealings

In the dealings section of the disclosure, it was reported that Wilkinson purchased an additional 8,896 ordinary shares at a price of 223.89 pence per share. This move signifies a bold investment in the growth and success of the company. The disclosure did not indicate any cash-settled or stock-settled derivative transactions.

No Inducements to Deal

Additionally, the announcement confirmed that there were no indemnity or dealing arrangements. Furthermore, there were no agreements, arrangements, or understandings related to options or derivatives that could potentially induce Wilkinson to deal or refrain from dealing. These confirmations reinforce the integrity of the dealings detailed in the disclosure.

The disclosure was required to be made to a Regulatory Information Service under Rule 8 of the Code, and the Market Surveillance Unit of the Panel can be consulted in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements. This regulatory announcement, detailing Wilkinson's dealings, contributes to the transparency and integrity of Molten Ventures Plc's financial operations.