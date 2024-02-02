Molpus Company Files Amendment No. 17 to Schedule 13G with SEC for Citizens Holding Company Stock Ownership Changes

Amendment No. 17 to the Schedule 13G has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by The Molpus Company and Richard H. Molpus, Jr., marking the latest move in a series of amendments that first originated on February 7, 2000. This crucial amendment is designed to report changes in the beneficial ownership of common stock of Citizens Holding Company, a responsibility mandated under Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Details of the Amendment

The Molpus Company and Richard H. Molpus, Jr. are reporting a combined total ownership of 401,511 shares of Citizens Holding Company. The shares are dispersed among The Molpus Company, which holds 190,000 shares, Richard H. Molpus, Jr., who personally holds 99,233 shares, and The Dick Molpus Foundation, a nonprofit organization, which owns 112,278 shares.

Voting and Investment Power

Richard H. Molpus, Jr. possesses voting and investment power over the shares held by The Molpus Company. In addition, he serves as a director of The Dick Molpus Foundation, alongside Terrell Winstead and Jimmy Jon Josey.

Joint Filing Agreement

Although The Molpus Company and Richard H. Molpus, Jr. have a joint filing agreement, they have distinctly disclaimed any arrangement to act as a group. This Amendment No. 17 ensures their adherence to SEC regulations, which mandate the disclosure of changes in share ownership by certain beneficial owners.