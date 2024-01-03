Mohammad Saleh Ahmed Takes Helm as CEO of Midland Bank Asset Management

In a recent power move within the financial industry, Mohammad Saleh Ahmed has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midland Bank Asset Management Company Ltd (MDB AMC), a subsidiary of Midland Bank. This pivotal appointment took place on January 1, 2024, marking a promising start to the new year for the enterprise.

A Cordial Welcome

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, the Managing Director and CEO of Midland Bank, warmly welcomed Saleh into his new role during a ceremony at NB Tower in Gulshan. The event was marked by Zaman presenting Saleh with a bouquet of flowers, symbolizing a hopeful and prosperous journey ahead.

An Experienced Leader

Saleh is no stranger to executive roles in the asset management industry. Prior to his latest appointment, he served as the CEO of both SHOFOL AMC and Alternative Venture Ltd. His vast experience spans over two decades, with a focus on merchant banking operations.

His professional trajectory includes noteworthy roles at Prime Bank, EXIM Bank, Trust Bank, and IIDFC Capital Ltd. Notably, at IIDFC Capital Ltd, Saleh also held the distinguished position of CEO, demonstrating his capability and dedication to leadership within the sector.

Academic Foundation

Behind his impressive professional journey lies a robust academic foundation. Saleh is an MBA graduate from North South University in Dhaka, one of the most renowned educational institutions in the country. His academic background, coupled with his extensive experience, paints a promising picture for his tenure at MDB AMC.