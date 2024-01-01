Moglix Eyes Exponential Growth in Dubai and UAE Amid Digital Procurement Revolution

On the cusp of a digital revolution in the realm of procurement processes, Noida-based B2B e-commerce platform, Moglix, is gearing up to fortify its operations in Dubai and the UAE. Operational in Dubai since 2021, Moglix views the region as a fulcrum for global supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing. This strategic move aims to mirror the burgeoning demand for digital procurement solutions, fostering exponential growth for the company.

Driving Economic Growth

The UAE’s manufacturing sector, which presently injects $36.2 billion into the GDP, is set to surge to $81.7 billion by 2031, under the nation’s ambitious Operation 300 Billion strategy. This substantial increase will irrefutably pave the way for a myriad of opportunities in the digital space, particularly in procurement. Moglix, already catering to over 1000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UAE, plans to capitalize on this trend, thereby benefiting both vendors and customers through its e-procurement services.

Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

Moglix’s solutions are tailored to counter supply chain challenges prevalent in diverse sectors. Its services have witnessed wide adoption across the manufacturing, oil & gas, real estate, facility management, hospitality, and education sectors. These sectors, despite being distinctive in their operations, have embraced the digital wave in procurement, indicating a clear shift in the industry’s modus operandi.

Exploring New Partnerships

Apart from this, Moglix is probing the potential benefits of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE. This pact could augment its business operations, while simultaneously enabling the company to tap into the UAE’s re-export capabilities. In addition to enhancing its presence in Dubai, Moglix harbors plans to extend its reach to the US, Mexico, and other noteworthy economies within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.