Moe Matar Joins Fintech ONE as CTO Following Walmart Acquisition

Moe Matar, a former Managing Director (MD) at Goldman Sachs and a well-regarded name in technology circles, has embarked on a new professional journey. He has stepped into the key role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at ONE, a promising digital banking fintech. This move comes as part of a larger strategic shift for the fintech, which was recently procured by the American retail giant, Walmart.

Matar's Extensive Tech Expertise

Before joining ONE, Matar served as the global head of cloud at Citi, a position that allowed him to deepen his expertise in the ever-evolving field of cloud technology. His tenure at Citi was marked by a strong emphasis on harnessing cloud tech, a commitment illustrated by the firm's numerous job openings in the area and the recent unveiling of a cloud-based transaction platform, CitiDirect.

ONE's Growth Strategy

The recruitment of Matar is just one component of ONE's aggressive hiring and growth strategy. The fintech has also recently welcomed other significant figures to its ranks, including Arun Radhakrishnan, the former general manager for the Apple Card, and Jen Jia from Checkout.com. These new hires, each with a unique blend of skills and experience, are poised to drive ONE's mission forward.

Fintech Under Walmart's Wing

ONE, while not a bank itself, was co-founded by Bill Harris, the initial CEO of PayPal. The fintech's acquisition by Walmart took place through Hazel, Walmart's 'independent fintech' entity. Hazel has also merged with another fintech, Even, further expanding its portfolio. As CTO, Matar is expected to spearhead the technology division at ONE, guiding it through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the dynamic world of fintech.