ModusLink Corporation Wins Intel's EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award

ModusLink Corporation, a subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., has clinched Intel's EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award, joining an exclusive group of 22 recipients worldwide. This recognition, a symbol of brilliance in Intel's supply chain, is bestowed upon suppliers who demonstrate exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to Intel's stringent standards.

The Path to Preeminence

To be considered for this prestigious award, suppliers must attain a score of over 80 percent in performance assessments and accomplish the majority of their improvement plan deliverables throughout the year. ModusLink's achievement is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence, partnership, inclusion, and continuous quality improvement within the semiconductor industry.

ModusLink is renowned for delivering end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services to a diverse clientele, spanning consumer electronics, communications, computing, software, and retail. The company's forte lies in accelerating time to market, product customization, flexibility, cost efficiency, quality, and service through innovative solutions, integrated operations, and cutting-edge technology.

A Cut Above the Rest

ModusLink's offerings extend to an entitlement management solution, powered by its proprietary Poetic software. This platform caters to the activation and provisioning of both physical and digital products, further solidifying the company's position as a trailblazer in the field.

With strategically placed facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, ModusLink boasts a robust global presence. This extensive reach allows the company to serve its clients effectively and efficiently, regardless of their location.

Excellence as a Habit

The EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award is not merely a recognition of past performance; it is an endorsement of ModusLink's commitment to maintaining its high standards in the future. As one of Intel's trusted partners, ModusLink continues to set the bar for excellence in the semiconductor industry.

In a world where technological advancements are the norm, and the demand for quick, efficient, and high-quality solutions is ever-increasing, ModusLink stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation. Its dedication to excellence, partnership, inclusion, and continuous quality improvement is not just a promise; it is a cornerstone of its identity.

As the company moves forward, it carries with it the lessons learned, the milestones achieved, and the promise of even greater accomplishments. For ModusLink, the journey towards excellence is not a destination but a continuous journey, a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering the best to its clients and the industry as a whole.