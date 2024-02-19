Modjeski and Masters: Engineering New Heights in Bridge Design Amidst Rapid Expansion

In the quiet town of Mechanicsburg, a revolution is taking place, reshaping the landscape of bridge design and inspection across the United States. Modjeski and Masters, a firm with a storied legacy dating back to 1893, is steering through a period of unprecedented growth, navigating the challenges and opportunities with strategic finesse. Under the leadership of President and CEO Mike Britt, who took the helm in 2017, the company is not just expanding its footprint but redefining its operational ethos to keep pace with the evolving demands of the industry.

Strategic Reorganization to Fuel Growth

At the heart of this transformation is a sweeping reorganization. The company has meticulously segmented its operations into specialized units, a move designed to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. This structural overhaul is in direct response to the firm's expanding project portfolio, growing workforce, and the burgeoning number of offices spanning the nation. With 14 offices complementing its headquarters, Modjeski and Masters is cementing its presence as a leader in the field of bridge engineering, inspection, and rehabilitation.

The reorganization also heralds a new era of leadership within the company. Six seasoned employees have ascended to vice president roles, with another six stepping into pivotal management positions. These promotions are not just acknowledgments of individual excellence but are strategic placements intended to steer the company through its next phase of growth. The promotions coincide with the retirement of senior employees, signaling a generational shift in the company's leadership landscape.

Empowering Employees Through Ownership

Central to Modjeski and Masters' growth strategy is its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), finalized in 2016. This innovative approach has not only galvanized employee morale but has empowered them to drive the company's growth trajectory. The ESOP encapsulates a culture of shared success, where employees are stakeholders in the firm's prosperity. This sense of ownership has translated into a remarkable 5-10% year-over-year growth, showcasing the potent synergy between employee motivation and corporate success.

The company's expertise spans a broad spectrum of bridge-related services, from design and inspection to rehabilitation. Working closely with state Departments of Transportation, railroads, bridge commissions, and municipalities, Modjeski and Masters have become a linchpin in the infrastructure development sector. Despite the challenges of attracting skilled engineers, a phenomenon attributed to a generational shift towards technology majors, the company has successfully onboarded over 50 professionals under Britt's leadership.

Forging Ahead with Innovation and Expertise

Modjeski and Masters is not just about expanding its operational footprint; it's about advancing the field of bridge engineering itself. The firm's contributions to bridge research, forensics, and the development of the AASHTO Load and Resistance Factor Design methodology underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence. These endeavors are not just enhancing the company's portfolio but are elevating the industry's standards, ensuring safer, more reliable bridge structures for generations to come.

The reorganization, strategic promotions, and a focus on employee empowerment through the ESOP are not just growth strategies. They are a testament to Modjeski and Masters' enduring legacy and its unwavering commitment to excellence in bridge engineering. As the company navigates the complexities of expansion, its roots remain firmly planted in the principles of innovation, quality, and shared success.

In the evolving landscape of bridge design and inspection, Modjeski and Masters stand as a beacon of progress, guiding the industry towards new horizons while remaining anchored to its rich heritage.