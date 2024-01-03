Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

In a world accelerating towards automotive revolution, two stocks, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) and Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), invite attention. However, a comprehensive analysis reveals MOD to be the superior performer and potentially a more rewarding investment for 2024.

Soaring Performance: Modine Manufacturing Company

MOD’s robust presence in the automotive industry is reflected in its significant price performance gains over QS. In the past six to nine months, MOD has seen a surge of 80.9% and 171.2% respectively. Additionally, the company has expanded its portfolio by introducing the VidaShield UV24 Active Air Disinfection System, demonstrating its willingness to innovate and adapt.

Financial Fortitude: An Unambiguous Picture

The financial health of MOD is commendably robust. The company reported an 11% increase in net sales year-over-year, generating a gross profit and operating income of 46.4% and 111.9% respectively. This substantial growth in gross profit, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS underlines MOD’s financial prowess. In comparison, QS’s fiscal canvas is tinted with challenges. The company has seen a year-over-year increase in its loss from operations, alongside posting a net loss.

Asset Accumulation and Future Expectations

MOD’s total assets have grown at a consistent CAGR of 2% over the past three years. Analysts anticipate an 8.2% revenue growth for the year ending March 2024, providing a sense of optimism. On the contrary, despite QS’s total assets experiencing a CAGR of 126.3%, the company is expected to deliver negative EPS in the near future.

Assessing Ratings and Industry Rankings

MOD’s performance also shines through in its ratings and industry rankings. With a POWR Rating of B, MOD is a promising ‘Buy’. QS, however, lags with a POWR Rating of F, indicating a ‘Strong Sell’. In the Auto Parts industry rankings, MOD holds a respectable 18th position out of 61, whereas QS is near the bottom, ranked 60th.

In the grand theater of the global automotive market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% until 2030, and the auto parts market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% until 2031, MOD appears to be the stronger performer, offering a more promising investment opportunity than QS for 2024.