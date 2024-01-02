en English
Business

Modernizing Workforce Technology: An Investment in the Future

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Modernizing Workforce Technology: An Investment in the Future

As businesses around the globe strive to enhance customer experiences through innovations such as improved websites and faster deliveries, many are still grappling with outdated internal systems for HR and payroll. This outdated approach can lead to errors and security breaches, ultimately damaging employee morale and productivity. Modernizing workforce technology is not just a necessity but an opportunity, offering significant returns on investment including decreased turnover, cost savings, and heightened productivity.

Human-Centric Work Models: A Key to Retention

Research suggests that organizations adopting human-centric work models, which treat employees as individuals rather than mere resources, experience higher retention rates and lowered fatigue. Modern systems that monitor employee wellbeing and provide real-time notifications can serve as powerful preventative measures against burnout. This is particularly vital for frontline and deskless workers, who often lack adequate technology support yet form a significant portion of the global workforce.

The Need for Modern Digital Workforce Management Tools

Investing in updated digital workforce management tools can drastically improve communication and responsiveness to employee needs. Better HR solutions can also facilitate stronger connections for deskless workers using mobile devices. As Millennials and Gen Z become a larger part of the workforce, their expectations for modern technology, flexibility, and work-life balance are shaping the need for compliant scheduling software that enables easy shift management.

Future of Work: Aligning Staff Welfare with Business Outcomes

Ultimately, businesses that prioritize digital solutions for their workforce will attract new hires and drive better business outcomes. This aligns with the growing recognition of the importance of staff welfare alongside customer satisfaction. The modern workforce demands modern solutions, and businesses that fail to respond to these needs risk being left behind in an increasingly digital world.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

