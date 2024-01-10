Modernize Home Services Launches Contractor Directory to Connect Homeowners and Professionals

In a world where convenience is paramount, Modernize Home Services has taken a leap forward in the home services sector by launching a new contractor directory. The online tool aims to bridge the gap between homeowners and home improvement professionals across 14 distinct trades. This initiative follows the findings of a survey involving 23,600 homeowners, revealing that over half of them spend between one and ten hours researching before hiring a contractor. The new directory is designed to cut down on this time, providing an intuitive platform for homeowners to browse and compare different service providers.

Connecting Homeowners and Contractors

The directory provides users with two options: either browse a list of professionals or leverage the expertise of Modernize to find a fitting match. It features detailed information on contractors, such as company profiles, trade specifics, years of experience, verified ratings, and reviews. Financial options are also included, ensuring homeowners are equipped with all the necessary data to make an informed decision.

A Response to Changing Consumer Behavior

The introduction of the contractor directory is Modernize Home Services' answer to shifting consumer behavior. The company, a part of QuinStreet, Inc., known for its performance marketplace technologies in the financial and home services industries, recognized the need for a more streamlined, efficient method for homeowners to connect with contractors. With over 18 years of operation and a network of more than 1,000 contractors, Modernize offers a wide range of choices to consumers.

Fostering Consumer Empowerment

The new directory, offered free of charge to homeowners, is a tangible manifestation of Modernize's commitment to enhancing consumer flexibility and empowerment. It's a step forward in aligning the company's technology with user preferences, emphasizing the need for easy-to-use platforms for homeowners to secure the best deals on home services. This move aligns with the ethos of platforms like Property.com, which also empowers users to make informed decisions about their real estate investments.