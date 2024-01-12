Mobilisights: Pioneering the Future of Connected Vehicle Applications

In a landmark development, Mobilisights, a forward-thinking company with a deep focus on exploiting vehicle data from Stellantis brands, is making remarkable strides in the connected vehicle applications realm. Established a year ago, the company is at the forefront of revolutionizing the mobility ecosystem by creating groundbreaking solutions and forging strategic partnerships. In its short existence, Mobilisights has developed five major data packages catering to a diverse range of clients, including fleet management for rental companies in Europe and North America, personalized insurance offers, and effective electric vehicle (EV) charging management.

Transforming Fleet Management and Insurance

For rental companies, Mobilisights is offering a lifeline in the form of real-time data, enabling them to optimize their operations. Meanwhile, telematics service providers are witnessing a boost in fleet efficiency and safety, thanks to Mobilisights’ innovative solutions. In the insurance sector, companies are leveraging vehicle data from Mobilisights to offer tailor-made products to their customers – a shift that is reshaping the insurance landscape.

Driving EV Adoption Through Innovative Applications

Businesses are also shaping intuitive applications for EV owners, easing the transition from traditional to electric vehicles. These applications are designed to manage EV charging more efficiently, reducing range anxiety among EV owners and promoting broader acceptance of electric mobility. Mobilisights is playing a pivotal role in this transformative journey.

Mobilisights: Shaping the Future of Mobility

Moreover, Mobilisights is making a significant contribution to improving transportation infrastructure by providing anonymized data to enhance road safety and traffic systems. CEO Sanjiv Ghate underlines that the company is not just making progress, but leading the charge in creating a smarter mobility ecosystem. Ghate also highlighted Mobilisights’ commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer service, signaling its readiness to remain at the forefront of mobility innovation.

As part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Mobilisights is committed to continued innovation and shaping the future of mobility. Whether it’s supporting industry leaders or collaborating with startups, the company’s focus remains consistent – to create a safer, more efficient, and customer-centric mobility ecosystem.