Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices

In a significant development in Egypt’s telecommunications sector, mobile network companies are preparing to increase their service prices for the first time since 2017. Starting in February 2024, service costs are set to rise by 10 to 16 percent. The decision comes as a response to urgent requests by telecom companies to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to allow them to revise their pricing structures.

Details of the Price Hike

Among the companies adjusting their prices, Etisalat Egypt will be increasing its monthly subscription costs by 15 percent, while WE has announced a price increase of 10 to 15 percent for its services. Orange has also informed its customers that its monthly packages will become about 16 percent more expensive. Furthermore, Vodafone has conveyed a price rise to its customers, to be effective from February. The companies have attributed these adjustments to increased equipment import costs, energy consumption, and fuel costs.

Impact of the Price Increase

The price increase has stirred mixed reactions among consumers, and the impact on usage patterns and customer loyalty remains to be seen. Despite the telecom companies’ prior commitment to customer affordability and market stability, the sustained operational costs and economic pressures have necessitated this move. To mitigate potential backlash, the focus moving forward will likely be on enhancing service value to justify the price adjustment while ensuring that telecommunications remain accessible and affordable for the Egyptian populace.

The Landscape of Telecommunications in Egypt

Telecom Egypt, the country’s Landline Internet operator, has also announced an increase in their home internet packages starting January 5th. This follows the recent increase in mobile cellular services. The 200-gigabit package, which used to cost EGP 170, will now be priced at EGP 225. Similarly, other packages have seen price hikes ranging from EGP 40 to EGP 250. This move has also been attributed to the increased costs of equipment import and energy consumption. Telecom Egypt reported currency exchange losses of EGP 4.581 billion in Q1 2023, a factor that has undoubtedly contributed to the decision.