Bangladesh

Mobile Financial Services Revolutionizing Bangladesh’s Financial Landscape

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Mobile Financial Services Revolutionizing Bangladesh’s Financial Landscape

Bangladesh is currently witnessing a financial revolution, with Mobile Financial Services (MFS) making significant inroads into the nation’s monetary landscape. MFS has transformed the way individuals, including the economically disadvantaged, manage their financial affairs by facilitating instant transactions, a process previously marred by time constraints and substantial expenses.

Mobile Financial Services: A Game Changer

The rapid growth of MFS has been particularly impactful in both rural and urban areas of Bangladesh. A research study titled ‘Impact of Mobile Financial Services in Bangladesh: The Case of bKash’ by KAS Murshid and others delves deep into the effects of MFS on household welfare and the wider economy. The study highlights MFS’s role as a key tool for financial inclusion, an important Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), providing secure and confidential access to financial services. The findings suggest that approximately one-third of rural adults in Bangladesh have a financial account, with women having higher access than men, primarily due to microcredit from microfinance institutions.

MFS vs Traditional Banks

While traditional banks cater more to the affluent, MFS providers such as bKash, Rocket, and SureCash serve people across different income strata. In terms of account numbers and reach, particularly among the poor and women, MFS has surpassed banks. The study reveals that MFS has enhanced efficiencies, increased savings, stabilized income and consumption, and has had positive effects on education, health, and women’s empowerment.

Regulations and Monitoring: The Need of the Hour

Despite these promising developments, the authors emphasize the importance of regulations and monitoring to maintain the stability and integrity of MFS. This is crucial to ensure that the benefits of MFS are maximized and potential risks minimized.

Furthermore, the expansion of the remittance network to new countries, the adoption of digital lending platforms for faster loan processing, and the development of AI-based credit rating systems are all contributing to the overall growth of the financial sector in Bangladesh. However, challenges such as regulatory compliance, lack of infrastructure, and security and fraud concerns need to be addressed effectively.

Future of Fintech in Bangladesh

The future of fintech in Bangladesh looks promising with the advent of digital banks, user-friendly apps, and innovations in automation, AI, blockchain, and digital lending. The growth of mobile subscribers and internet users is contributing significantly to the realization of a digital Bangladesh.

Finally, with nearly 10 million SMEs contributing to about 25% of the country’s GDP, enhancing SME financing is key to boosting economic growth. Initiatives such as the development of the country’s first Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS), the reform of an SME finance policy, and the strengthening of the sector’s capacity are some of the measures being taken to address this issue.

0
Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

