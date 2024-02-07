MobiKwik Revamps Leadership Team to Boost Payment Business Growth

Indian fintech giant, MobiKwik, has announced significant changes to its leadership team to propel the growth of its payment business. The company's strategic moves are set to position it for accelerated growth in India's burgeoning digital payments sector, with a focus on operational efficiencies, merchant services, and customer-centric solutions.

Advertisment

Mohit Narain Takes Charge as COO

Mohit Narain, a seasoned professional and an integral part of the MobiKwik team for over half a decade, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for consumer payments. Narain's wide-ranging responsibilities will encompass overseeing operational efficiencies across a spectrum of payment services, including UPI, MobiKwik wallet, Offline QR, and devices like Soundbox and POS.

Harvinder Singh Chadha Joins Zaakpay

Advertisment

In another significant appointment, Harvinder Singh Chadha has joined Zaak ePayment Services (Zaakpay), a MobiKwik subsidiary, as Vice President to spearhead the payment gateway business. With over two decades of rich industry experience, Chadha will focus on key areas such as merchant acquisition, forging robust banking partnerships, and team building.

Zaakpay Receives RBI Authorization

In a major boost to its operations, Zaakpay has received in-principle authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2023, empowering it to operate as a payment aggregator/payment gateway. This development enables Zaakpay to onboard new merchants swiftly for online payment processing, further solidifying MobiKwik's position in the payments sector.

MobiKwik's co-founder and CEO, Bipin Preet Singh, expressed his views on the surge in digital payments in India and highlighted the significance of these appointments for the company's growth and innovation. Echoing the sentiments, the new appointments and regulatory approval from RBI reaffirm MobiKwik's commitment to continue its upward trajectory in the digital payments market in India.