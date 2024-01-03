Mixed Sentiments Surround Petco Health and Wellness Stock Amid Downward Trend

Trading and analyst attention has recently been centered on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with 4.54 million shares exchanged in the last trading session. Despite the volume of transactions, the company’s stock price remained steady at $3.16, resulting in a market valuation of $848.43 million. Currently, the stock is trading at a significant discount of roughly 297.78% off its 52-week high and 16.77% above its 52-week low.

Analysts’ Take on Petco’s Stock

Analysts have assigned WOOF a consensus Hold rating, with a mean rating of 2.50, indicative of mixed sentiments. The stock has received a Sell rating from one analyst, a Buy rating from five analysts, and a Hold rating from ten analysts, with no Overweight or Underweight ratings. For the current quarter, Petco’s earnings per share (EPS) are expected at $0.03.

Petco stock has been on a downward trajectory over the past six months, registering a decrease of 64.33% in its share value. Its annual growth rate is significantly lower than the industry average. Consequently, analysts have adjusted their revenue expectations downwards for fiscal year 2024.

Revenue Projections and Earnings Report

Anticipations are for a decrease in revenue for the current and subsequent quarters compared to the previous year. However, a modest year-over-year growth of 2.80% is projected for the next financial year. Revenue estimates for the current quarter average at $1.62 billion, with the next quarter projected at $1.56 billion, reflecting a marginal sales forecast increase of 2.60%.

Petco’s next earnings report is slated for release between March 20 and March 25, 2024. This report will provide crucial insights into the company’s financial performance and potential future trajectory.

Predictions and Price Targets

Over the past 90 days, Petco Health and Wellness has been subjected to 2 downgrades by analysts, with a predicted 27.20% upside based on their 12-month stock forecasts. The average twelve-month price prediction stands at $5.80, with a high target of $10.00 and a low target of $3.00. Various financial groups have rated Petco Health and Wellness in the past 90 days, further emphasizing the mixed sentiment surrounding the company’s stock.