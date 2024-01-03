en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mixed Sentiments Surround Petco Health and Wellness Stock Amid Downward Trend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Mixed Sentiments Surround Petco Health and Wellness Stock Amid Downward Trend

Trading and analyst attention has recently been centered on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with 4.54 million shares exchanged in the last trading session. Despite the volume of transactions, the company’s stock price remained steady at $3.16, resulting in a market valuation of $848.43 million. Currently, the stock is trading at a significant discount of roughly 297.78% off its 52-week high and 16.77% above its 52-week low.

Analysts’ Take on Petco’s Stock

Analysts have assigned WOOF a consensus Hold rating, with a mean rating of 2.50, indicative of mixed sentiments. The stock has received a Sell rating from one analyst, a Buy rating from five analysts, and a Hold rating from ten analysts, with no Overweight or Underweight ratings. For the current quarter, Petco’s earnings per share (EPS) are expected at $0.03.

Petco stock has been on a downward trajectory over the past six months, registering a decrease of 64.33% in its share value. Its annual growth rate is significantly lower than the industry average. Consequently, analysts have adjusted their revenue expectations downwards for fiscal year 2024.

Revenue Projections and Earnings Report

Anticipations are for a decrease in revenue for the current and subsequent quarters compared to the previous year. However, a modest year-over-year growth of 2.80% is projected for the next financial year. Revenue estimates for the current quarter average at $1.62 billion, with the next quarter projected at $1.56 billion, reflecting a marginal sales forecast increase of 2.60%.

Petco’s next earnings report is slated for release between March 20 and March 25, 2024. This report will provide crucial insights into the company’s financial performance and potential future trajectory.

Predictions and Price Targets

Over the past 90 days, Petco Health and Wellness has been subjected to 2 downgrades by analysts, with a predicted 27.20% upside based on their 12-month stock forecasts. The average twelve-month price prediction stands at $5.80, with a high target of $10.00 and a low target of $3.00. Various financial groups have rated Petco Health and Wellness in the past 90 days, further emphasizing the mixed sentiment surrounding the company’s stock.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zachary J. Siegal Ascends to Presidency at Olympic Steel Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results in February

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

By Saboor Bayat

Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop

By BNN Correspondents

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Sm ...
@Business · 49 seconds
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Sm ...
heart comment 0
Zach Fiandt Joins LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. in Strategic Collaboration

By Hadeel Hashem

Zach Fiandt Joins LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. in Strategic Collaboration
Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership

By Rafia Tasleem

Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year

By BNN Correspondents

Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
1 min
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
2 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
2 mins
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
2 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
3 mins
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
3 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
3 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
3 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
4 mins
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
3 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
18 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app