Mitchelstown's First Large-Scale Development Since 2008 Commences at Former Convent Site

Construction has taken off at the former site of the Presentation convent in Mitchelstown, marking a significant milestone: the town's first large-scale development since the 2008 economic downturn. Supervised by Apple Tree Developments, the project covers just over a hectare, the same area occupied by the convent until its closure on December 9, 2002.

Commencement of Construction

Gerry O'Sullivan, from Apple Tree Developments, provided an update on the progress of the works during an interview with The Avondhu. The site has already undergone extensive clearance. Barriers have been erected, vegetation removed, and trees leveled. Construction machinery now dots the area, signaling the beginning of a new era for the site.

Archaeological Assessments

During the visit, it was observed that Rose Cleary, a Burncourt archaeologist and former lecturer at University College Cork (UCC), was present. Her role is to conduct archaeological assessments, ensuring that the development respects and preserves any historical artefacts or features that might be discovered.

Phase 1 of Development

The first phase of the development involved transforming the existing protected structure into private residential quarters, working offices, and publicly accessible heritage and archive buildings. The project managed to incorporate the garden area without compromising the site's unique architectural character. This successful integration earned the building the CBA Better Building Judge's Choice Award in 2018 and the RIAI Architecture Award in 2020 for Urban Design and Masterplanning.