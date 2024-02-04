Missouri Mother's Innovative Babysitting Approach Sparks Online Debate

Missouri mother, Katrina Ivan, has stirred a lively online debate through a TikTok video posted in December 2023, featuring an innovative approach to babysitting and house chores. The video showcased a note Ivan left for her son's babysitter, offering additional pay for optional chores, attracting over 1.5 million views, and sparking a conversation about the intersection of caregiving and housework.

Optional Chore List: A Solution to Overwhelm

Ivan and her husband, both holding multiple jobs, found themselves grappling with mounting housework and the guilt of neglecting it. The chore list offered a potential solution. The note listed several tasks, each with an associated payment, that the babysitter could choose to undertake while watching over their already-asleep son. Tasks ranged from vacuuming the couch for $3 to cleaning the refrigerator for $15.

A Win-Win Arrangement

The babysitter, a high school senior, was initially hired for a four-hour babysitting job at a rate of $75. Having found the son fast asleep upon her arrival, she opted to pick up some of the chores and earned an additional $40. Her total income for the night amounted to $115, translating to an hourly wage of $28.75. Ivan revealed in follow-up videos that the babysitter was not only content with the arrangement but even ventured to clean the windows outside.

Online Debate: Fair Wages and Choices

The TikTok video not only garnered views but also sparked an online conversation, receiving over 1,700 comments. Many users hailed Ivan's idea as a brilliant way of providing the babysitter with a choice to earn extra money. However, there were also dissenters who argued that the rates offered for the chores were too low, particularly given the time and effort required. Ivan responded by stating that the rates were standard for their rural Missouri area and that the chores were optional.

Despite the mixed reactions, Ivan remains hopeful that the optional chore list could become a standard practice. She received an overwhelming positive response from other mothers who felt inspired by her video to implement similar arrangements in their households. As the debate continues, it's clear that Ivan's video has tapped into a broader conversation about fair wages, work choices, and the undervaluing of domestic work.