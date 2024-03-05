Mississippi Power Bolsters Leadership, Ormes and Roland Take VP Helm in Strategic Move

Gulfport, Miss. - In a significant leadership reshuffle, Mississippi Power has announced the appointments of Gifford Ormes and Melvin Roland as Vice Presidents, marking a pivotal moment in the company's continuous strive for excellence in customer service and power delivery. Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson highlighted the strategic importance of these appointments, emphasizing the duo's track record of fostering critical relationships and driving operational success.

Strategic Leadership Appointments

Gifford Ormes steps into his new role with a rich background in external affairs, bringing over three decades of experience within Mississippi Power to the forefront of his leadership strategy. As Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Growth, Ormes is set to oversee a broad spectrum of operations, from governmental and community affairs to public relations, underpinning the company's commitment to enhancing customer value and community engagement. His prior role as Marketing and Sales Director saw him spearheading a new strategic vision that significantly contributed to the company's growth and customer satisfaction levels.

Melvin Roland, appointed Vice President of Power Delivery and Division Operations, brings a wealth of expertise from within the power delivery sector. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing Mississippi Power's grid investment strategy, pushing the envelope towards achieving a self-healing network for 95 percent of customers by the end of 2024. Roland's career trajectory, from his beginnings as an engineer to his latest role, showcases a commitment to reliability and service excellence that aligns with the company's broader objectives.

Enhancing Operational Excellence

Under the leadership of Ormes and Roland, Mississippi Power is poised to further its mission of delivering unmatched service and reliability to its customers. Ormes' experience in cultivating strategic relationships and Roland's innovative approach to power delivery are expected to synergize, propelling Mississippi Power towards achieving its ambitious goals. Both leaders have demonstrated a keen understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities, positioning them as ideal candidates to steer the company into its next chapter of growth and operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead: Mississippi Power's Strategic Vision

The appointments of Ormes and Roland come at a crucial time for Mississippi Power as it navigates the complexities of the modern energy landscape. With a clear focus on reliability, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth, the company is reinforcing its leadership team to tackle the evolving demands of the market. Their combined expertise and strategic vision are anticipated to drive significant advancements in Mississippi Power's service delivery and operational capabilities, ensuring a resilient and customer-centric future.

As Mississippi Power embarks on this new phase of leadership under Ormes and Roland, the implications for the company and its stakeholders are profound. With a strengthened leadership team, the company is better positioned to face the challenges of the energy sector, innovate in power delivery and customer service, and contribute to the economic development of Mississippi. Their roles not only signify a commitment to operational excellence but also reflect Mississippi Power's dedication to its community and the broader goal of achieving a sustainable energy future.