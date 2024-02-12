Misfits Market Expands into Logistics with Fulfilled by Misfits

Misfits Market, an e-grocer known for its "ugly" produce, expands into logistics with Fulfilled by Misfits. Launched amidst a changing online grocery market, the new service aims to help retailers streamline operations and cut costs.

Misfits Market: From Ugly Produce to Logistics Powerhouse

February 12, 2024 - Misfits Market, the e-grocer specializing in selling unattractive yet perfectly edible produce, has launched a new venture called Fulfilled by Misfits. The new service offers comprehensive logistics capabilities to other retailers, handling everything from storing and picking to packing, fulfilling, and delivering products nationwide.

With the online grocery market evolving, Misfits seeks to capitalize on the opportunity to assist businesses in saving time and money by providing a one-stop logistics solution.

Online Grocery Market: A Shift in Dynamics

The U.S. online grocery market saw a 1.8% year-over-year growth in January 2023, totaling $8.5 billion. This growth, however, was moderated due to decreased order frequency and nearly flat average order value.

The ship-to-home category was the only segment that experienced sales growth, increasing by 7.8% to $1.5 billion, thanks to a rise in monthly active users and a 7% increase in average order value.

Meanwhile, delivery sales saw a 0.5% decline year over year, and pickup remained the most popular fulfillment method, with 47.3% of the market share.

Misfits Market's Timely Expansion

Misfits Market's expansion into logistics comes at an opportune time. Mass retailers, led by Walmart, are outperforming the market by expanding their monthly active user base by nearly 10%. Supermarkets, however, continue to struggle with MAUs contracting by over 5%.

As cross-shopping rates between grocery and mass retailers remain high (over 29% of households buy groceries online from both), regional grocers face increasing pressure to meet customer demands and identify ways to help them save money.

Despite the challenges in the online grocery market, Misfits Market has already signed up several retailers for its Fulfilled by Misfits service, proving that there's still room for innovation and growth in the industry.

In a nutshell: Misfits Market's expansion into logistics with Fulfilled by Misfits offers a timely solution for retailers seeking to optimize their operations in the ever-changing online grocery market.