Misco's Groundbreaking National Employee Engagement Survey: Unveiling Employee Sentiments

Malta-based company, Misco, has successfully conducted its pioneer National Employee Engagement Survey, unveiling a plethora of insights into employees' sentiments regarding their workplace. The survey, which comprised 593 full-time employees aged 16 or older, evaluated perceptions on a range of factors including corporate culture, trust, team spirit, communication, relations with management, work environment, wellness, work-life balance, skills, and opportunities for development.

Key Findings of the Survey

According to the survey, 85% of employees find a clear connection between their individual work and the overall results of their company. An impressive 89% of employees understand their company's core values, and 80% are generally content with their jobs. A considerable 78% of employees look forward to coming to work, and 82% feel that their workplace is safe. However, only 40% of employees believe they are adequately informed about company matters that directly affect them.

Work Priorities Vary Between Generations and Genders

The survey results also indicate a slightly lower prioritization of work amongst Gen Z employees and females compared to other groups. Salary and working conditions were reported as the most valued job qualities, while job security and family-friendly measures were of lesser concern to the respondents.

Development Support and Job Stress

The majority of employees feel supported in their professional development, with 74% stating their company encourages career training. However, more than half of the respondents reported experiencing job stress, primarily due to demanding tasks and a lack of sufficient staff. A noteworthy 22% of employees have searched for another job within the last three years, highlighting a need for improved compensation and working conditions.

Misco strongly urges employers to utilize the insights from this survey to benchmark their organizations and enhance areas such as management relationships, work-life balance, and learning opportunities to boost overall job satisfaction.