MirrorEye Systems: Stoneridge’s Vision for the Future of Transport

Camera monitor system manufacturer Stoneridge is heading towards the close of a five-year exemption which permits trucks to utilize their MirrorEye cameras as a substitute for traditional rear-vision mirrors. The company remains hopeful that this exemption will be extended by regulators, pointing towards advantages such as a 2-3% surge in fuel economy, and a decrease of 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per vehicle on an annual basis. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has demonstrated satisfaction with this technological innovation.

Regulatory Changes on the Horizon

In contrast to North America, where the current exemption enables the removal of rearview mirrors only after the production process, European regulations permit the production of trucks that solely employ camera systems. In response to these divergent standards, Stoneridge has been engaging with the FMCSA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to potentially alter regulations in a manner that would eliminate the necessity for mirrors altogether.

Unveiling the MirrorEye System

The MirrorEye system, developed by Stoneridge, expands a driver’s field of vision by 25% through the usage of multiple cameras, including wide-angle and look-down cameras. The system also boasts of features such as color night vision, low-light sensitivity, and trailer panning. The latter might serve as a preventative measure against collisions during right-hand turns. Another key feature of the system is its recording capability, which may prove crucial in ascertaining liability in the event of collisions.

MirrorEye: A Look into the Future

Stoneridge’s CEO, Jim Zizelman, underlined the merits of the MirrorEye technology, highlighting its safety features, seamless integration with existing wiring systems, and the employment of machine learning for dynamic assistance in various driving scenarios. The potential extension of the exemption for MirrorEye systems on trucks could pave the way for a radical transformation in transport safety and efficiency.