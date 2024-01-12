en English
Business

Mint Camera Revives Classic Rollei 35 With Modern Touches

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Mint Camera Revives Classic Rollei 35 With Modern Touches

Mint Camera, a renowned name in photographic technology, has unveiled plans for a revamp of the iconic Rollei 35 film camera, with a modern version dubbed the Rollei 35AF. This ambitious project stems from a year-long collaboration with Rollei, granting Mint Camera the privilege of brandishing the Rollei name and logo on their upcoming model.

Revisiting the Past, Crafting the Future

Introduced at the 1966 Photokina trade show, the original Rollei 35 set a benchmark in compact camera design. Its fame was cemented as one of the smallest 135 film cameras ever produced, with a staggering two million units sold over a span of three decades. However, the passage of time has illuminated certain shortcomings of the original model, including a manual zone focus system, awkward flash placement, and the increasing difficulty in servicing these vintage cameras.

In responding to these challenges, Mint Camera’s founder, Gary Ho, acknowledged the enduring appeal of the original Rollei 35’s design, while also emphasizing the necessity for enhancements to align with contemporary photographic standards. The Rollei 35AF project thus represents a thoughtful balance between preserving the classic aesthetics and compactness of the original, while introducing necessary modern upgrades.

Revolutionizing Features

One of the standout features of the Rollei 35AF is the addition of an autofocus system, a significant leap from the original model’s manual zone focus. Specific design details and pricing remain under wraps, but the anticipation among photography enthusiasts is palpable. The Rollei 35AF is expected to hit the market in the summer of 2024, and a waitlist for prospective buyers has already been initiated on Mint Camera’s website.

Anticipation in the Air

The unveiling of the Rollei 35AF has sparked a wave of excitement in the photography world. This camera is not just a piece of technology, but a symbol of the enduring allure of film photography in a digital age. The success of the Rollei 35AF could potentially usher in a new era of film photography, where vintage charm meets modern convenience, and the art of photography is celebrated in its most authentic form.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

