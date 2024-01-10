en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Minnesota’s Fridley Menards Store Found in Violation of Lactation Laws

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Minnesota’s Fridley Menards Store Found in Violation of Lactation Laws

The Fridley Menards store, a part of the Menard, Inc. retail chain, was found in violation of Minnesota lactation laws by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). The investigation revealed that the store had unlawfully deducted wages from an employee who took breaks to pump breast milk, an act that contravenes the Women’s Economic Security Act (WESA). The violation occurred 103 times between December 1, 2022, and May 21, 2023. The employee was subsequently suspended for three days after she raised a complaint regarding the infringement of her workplace rights.

Consent Order and Settlement

Following the investigation, Menard, Inc. entered into a consent order with the DLI. As a part of the agreement, the company will pay back wages and compensatory damages to the affected employee. Furthermore, Menards is ordered to pay a $15,000 administrative penalty. Interestingly, half of this penalty amount is stayed, contingent upon the company’s compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Ensuring Compliance with WESA

Menards is now mandated to adhere to the state law, which obligates employers to provide reasonable paid break time for lactating workers. In an effort to ensure compliance with WESA, the store will have to meet various conditions. These include undergoing a statewide audit of its Minnesota stores, updating its policy handbook to reflect WESA terms, and ensuring that no other female employees’ rights have been violated within the company. The measures aim to protect and empower female employees in the workplace.

Broader Implications

This case serves as a cautionary tale for other companies. The DLI investigation revealed that numerous other firms have also violated WESA. The number of intakes related to parenting leave and nursing employees’ rights has nearly doubled in the past year. It underscores the importance of protecting workers’ rights to express milk at work, a fundamental right under the law. The Department of Labor stresses that employees should not have to choose between properly caring for their child and receiving their full pay or job security.

0
Business
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
The 27-year-long historic partnership between golf titan Tiger Woods and sportswear behemoth Nike has reached its end. An alliance that spanned over a quarter of a century, dating back to the time Woods turned pro at a tender age of 20, has left an indelible mark on the world of sports. Back in 1996, Nike
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Mortgage Rate Cuts Set to Revive Housing Market
2 mins ago
Mortgage Rate Cuts Set to Revive Housing Market
Exclusive Discount Code Offers £105 Savings on Ninja Kettle and Toaster Bundle
3 mins ago
Exclusive Discount Code Offers £105 Savings on Ninja Kettle and Toaster Bundle
MetaQuotes and Unlimit: A Fintech Partnership Revolutionizing MetaTrader 5
2 mins ago
MetaQuotes and Unlimit: A Fintech Partnership Revolutionizing MetaTrader 5
FirstService Corp. Bolsters U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisitions
2 mins ago
FirstService Corp. Bolsters U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisitions
Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India's E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet
2 mins ago
Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India's E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
16 seconds
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
45 seconds
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
48 seconds
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
2 mins
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
2 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
3 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
3 mins
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app