Minnesota’s Fridley Menards Store Found in Violation of Lactation Laws

The Fridley Menards store, a part of the Menard, Inc. retail chain, was found in violation of Minnesota lactation laws by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). The investigation revealed that the store had unlawfully deducted wages from an employee who took breaks to pump breast milk, an act that contravenes the Women’s Economic Security Act (WESA). The violation occurred 103 times between December 1, 2022, and May 21, 2023. The employee was subsequently suspended for three days after she raised a complaint regarding the infringement of her workplace rights.

Consent Order and Settlement

Following the investigation, Menard, Inc. entered into a consent order with the DLI. As a part of the agreement, the company will pay back wages and compensatory damages to the affected employee. Furthermore, Menards is ordered to pay a $15,000 administrative penalty. Interestingly, half of this penalty amount is stayed, contingent upon the company’s compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Ensuring Compliance with WESA

Menards is now mandated to adhere to the state law, which obligates employers to provide reasonable paid break time for lactating workers. In an effort to ensure compliance with WESA, the store will have to meet various conditions. These include undergoing a statewide audit of its Minnesota stores, updating its policy handbook to reflect WESA terms, and ensuring that no other female employees’ rights have been violated within the company. The measures aim to protect and empower female employees in the workplace.

Broader Implications

This case serves as a cautionary tale for other companies. The DLI investigation revealed that numerous other firms have also violated WESA. The number of intakes related to parenting leave and nursing employees’ rights has nearly doubled in the past year. It underscores the importance of protecting workers’ rights to express milk at work, a fundamental right under the law. The Department of Labor stresses that employees should not have to choose between properly caring for their child and receiving their full pay or job security.