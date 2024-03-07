Big Ten Women's Tournament, Office Worker Return Revitalize Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis is currently experiencing a significant upsurge in activity, thanks in large part to the Big Ten Women's tournament and a concerted push from major corporations encouraging employees to return to office work. This combination of events has breathed new life into the area, providing a much-needed boost to local businesses such as Dave's Downtown, a popular lunch spot that has been a fixture in the city for over 15 years. According to owner Steve Barnier, the restaurant has witnessed a 40 percent increase in patronage from one week to the next, indicating a resurgence in downtown vibrancy not seen since before the pandemic struck.

Advertisment

The immediate catalyst for this resurgence can be traced back to two key factors: the Big Ten Women's tournament and the gradual return of workers to downtown offices. Companies like Target and U.S. Bankcorp have played a pivotal role by encouraging, and in some cases mandating, employees to work from the office at least part of the time. This shift has not only increased foot traffic during business hours but also reinvigorated the local economy by boosting sales for establishments like Dave's Downtown. The presence of Target employees, in particular, has been noticeably impactful, with their distinctive red badges becoming a common sight in the area once again.

A Comparative Perspective

Comparing the current atmosphere to that of the previous year, visitors like Amy Metheny and Jennifer Weber, who traveled from Indianapolis to support the Hoosiers, have observed a marked improvement. Last year's tournament atmosphere was dampened by the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the societal repercussions following the death of George Floyd. The increase in open businesses and the bustling crowds represent a significant shift towards normalcy and an enthusiastic embrace of the city's offerings. Kathy McCarthy, Senior Director of Public Relations and Communications for Meet Minneapolis, also highlighted the positive impact of hosting the American Physical Society at the Convention Center, which brought an additional 13,000 people to the city, further showcasing Minneapolis as a vibrant and welcoming destination.

For business owners like Barnier, maintaining the current level of activity, reminiscent of pre-2019 crowd levels, would be an ideal outcome. The recent influx of visitors and returning office workers serves as a testament to the enduring appeal and resilience of Downtown Minneapolis. As the city continues to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic and societal changes, the collective efforts of local businesses, major corporations, and tourism promoters are essential in driving the ongoing revival of the downtown area.