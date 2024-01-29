Ministry of Labor Unveils National Skills Inventory: A Step Towards Efficient Workforce Management

In a significant move towards efficient workforce management, the Ministry of Labor has launched a national skills inventory. This comprehensive digital tool aims to map the supply and demand of skills at both national and international levels, facilitating better alignment between workforce capabilities and job requirements.

National Skills Inventory: A Game-Changer for Labor Management

The National Skills Inventory has been introduced to support the skills migration agenda and enhance job placement for unemployed youth. The inventory mandates all unemployed individuals to register their skills data, and employers, both public and private, to submit job orders and opportunities. Furthermore, employers are required to submit their annual employment returns to the National Employment Authority by February 29th. With this initiative, the Ministry of Labor aims to streamline the management of the labor force, focusing on creating enhanced job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

Potential to Boost Employment and Economic Growth

The inventory is designed to analyze and match skills with job opportunities, thereby potentially enhancing employment opportunities and economic growth. The initiative aims to export a minimum of one million people per year to countries with job openings, such as Germany, Russia, and Zambia. This comprehensive mapping of available skills within the country is a directive by President William Ruto, and the inventory link is accessible on the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection website.

Addressing Unemployment: A Focus on Youth

The digitized National Skills Inventory seeks to centralize and streamline skills data in both public and private sectors, thereby enhancing the job placement of unemployed youth. The unemployment rate in Kenya is 6.6%, with the highest proportion of unemployed in the age groups of 20-24 and 25-29 at 16.3% and 9.1% respectively. By identifying the gaps in skill supply and demand, the inventory can improve the placement of unemployed youth by aligning their skills with local and international markets. The database, hosted on the National Employment Agency Integrated Management System (NEAIMS), is accessible through the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection website.