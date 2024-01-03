en English
Business

Minister Eoe Advocates for Local Landowner Participation in Papua LNG Project

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Minister Eoe Advocates for Local Landowner Participation in Papua LNG Project

The Gulf Papua Umbrella Joint Venture Ltd (GPUJV), a new entity designed to advocate for local landowners, has been launched to ensure their inclusion in the lucrative business opportunities presented by the Papua LNG project. Spearheaded by Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs and Kikori MP, Soroi Eoe, the initiative aims to ensure the first right of refusal for contracts and subcontracts to local landowners, in accordance with the national and local content plans.

The Importance of Local Participation

Eoe emphasized the importance of local participation in significant work packages, including aviation, fuel, financing, insurance, shipping, piping, storage facilities, logistics, warehousing, and waste management. As part of his advocacy, Eoe pointed to the O & G (Amended) Act 2016, which includes the Local Purchase Obligation (LPO). The LPO mandates that certain businesses be reserved exclusively for local participation, a move that Eoe believes will help to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among the landowners.

Ensuring Fair Distribution

The establishment of the GPUJV is a strategic move to prevent stop works and downtime, ensure fair employment distribution, and bridge the gap between the developer and its EPC contractors. It is an initiative designed to learn from the disruptions experienced during the PNG LNG Project, where dissatisfaction among landowners led to costly work stoppages.

Aiming for a 30% Stake

Eoe has called for guarantees that landowners and PNG companies will be accorded 30 per cent or US$4.5 billion worth of work in the construction costs for the project. This figure is a significant portion of the estimated US$13 billion construction costs and would represent a substantial injection of capital into the local economy. Furthermore, Eoe appealed to the State to adhere to the National Energy Policy 2016, which encourages indigenous participation in the energy sector.

Business Energy Papua New Guinea
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

