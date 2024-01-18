en English
Bangladesh

Minister Electronics Extends ‘Nirbachoni Offer’ Amid High Demand

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Minister Electronics Extends 'Nirbachoni Offer' Amid High Demand

With an overwhelming response from consumers, Minister Electronics in Bangladesh has announced the extension of their ‘Nirbachoni Offer’ throughout January. Offering significant discounts on a wide assortment of products, the company has responded to the heightened customer demand with an extended sales period that puts affordability at the forefront.

Offer Details

The ‘Nirbachoni Offer’ presents customers with up to 53% discounts on LED TVs and refrigerators. In addition to these substantial savings, the company is also offering easy installment plans on a 0% down payment. This unique offer was introduced during the 12th National Parliament Election of Bangladesh, designed to match the excitement of the event with unparalleled discounts on consumer electronics.

Additional Perks

Added benefits of the ‘Nirbachoni Offer’ include a 22% discount plus free installation on Minister ACs, cash vouchers, and bonus items with certain purchases. For instance, customers can receive a free mosquito bat with a microwave oven. The offer extends beyond the big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators, ensuring there are incredible discounts across all products.

The Response and Future Plans

Sohel Kibria, the head of brand at Minister Electronics, expressed satisfaction with the customer response to the offer. Emphasizing the company’s commitment to quality and affordability, Kibria highlighted that the offer has been extended due to the strong customer demand. He also underscored that Minister Electronics plans to continue delivering high-quality products at affordable prices, meeting customer needs and exceeding expectations.

Bangladesh Business
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

