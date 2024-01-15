Minerals Beneficiation: Africa's Potential Solution to the 'Resource Curse'

The term 'minerals beneficiation', previously relegated to the lexicon of industry insiders, is now at the forefront of policy discussions in South Africa and several other African nations. The concept embodies the treatment of raw ore to prepare it for smelting and often goes beyond, to encapsulate value addition post the smelting process. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the significance of beneficiation in his ANC's annual 8 January statement, underscoring its potential in job creation and revenue generation within the nation.

Advertisment

Beneficiation: A Potential Panacea?

Rich in mineral and hydrocarbon resources, the African continent perceives beneficiation as a potential antidote to the notorious 'resource curse'. This paradoxical predicament has left Africa as the world's least industrialized continent despite its abundant natural wealth. Zimbabwe, for instance, has reaped the benefits of this approach by banning the export of raw lithium and necessitating investment in local processing. The result? A noticeable spike in earnings from lithium exports, thereby underscoring the potential benefits of beneficiation.

The Roadblocks to Beneficiation

Advertisment

However, the road to realizing the full potential of beneficiation is strewn with obstacles. South Africa, despite its significant infrastructure and reserves of critical minerals, is currently grappling with de-industrialization and a dwindling capacity for beneficiation. The inability to finalize crucial mining rights applications and inadequate industrial capacity emerges as significant impediments. A crisis in power supply and logistics, as exemplified by ArcelorMittal South Africa's operational shutdown, further exacerbates the situation.

Looking Beyond the Hurdles

Despite these hurdles, the potential of a robust beneficiation strategy cannot be ignored. Companies such as Ucore Rare Metals Inc., are actively exploring opportunities in the rare earth supply chain, focusing on extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies. Their goal is to create sustainable, domestically sourced processing facilities for rare earth elements, demonstrating a proactive approach towards beneficiation. Such endeavors, along with concerted governmental efforts, might pave the way for a successful beneficiation strategy, transforming Africa's 'resource curse' into a resource blessing.